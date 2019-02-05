Over the weekend, church-goers in Hong Kong were surprised to spot Kim Jong-un and Rodrigo Duterte attending Sunday mass along side them.

However, upon closer inspection, the duo turned out to be a pair of impersonators. The Kim lookalike, Howard X, is based in Hong Kong, where he has previously locked lips with Donald Trump, while the Duterte doppelgänger is a Filipino actor who goes by the name Cresencio Extreme.

The pair paid a visit to St. Joseph’s Church in Central, a Catholic church with a large Filipino congregation, thus igniting quite the reaction. Later, they shared a meal together at an outlet of the Filipino fast food chain Jollibee.